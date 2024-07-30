Mostly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Traffic Backed Up For Miles On I-66 Due To Crash With Injury In Fairfax County

Traffic slowed to a crawl on I-66 in Fairfax County on Tuesday afternoon as police investigated a reported crash with injuries, officials say.

Traffic was backed up on I-66 on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up on I-66 on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after 3 p.m. on July 30, several eastbound lanes on the interstate were closed near VA-123 (exit 60/Chain Bridge Road) as first responders worked to clear the scene and evaluate the crash. 

As of 3 p.m., according to the Virginia DOT, several lanes were closed with traffic only getting by the right lane, with delays of nearly two miles in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE