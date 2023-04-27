Mostly Cloudy 65°

Three Found Dead In Fairfax County Home

A death investigation has been launched in Fairfax County after several people were found dead inside an area home.

The bodies were found in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive in Springfield Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
The Fairfax County Police Department announced shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, that the agency has launched an investigation after three people were found inside a residence in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive in Springfield.

Few details have been released by investigators, though they noted that a gun wss found at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

