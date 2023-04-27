Three Found Dead In Fairfax County Home

The Fairfax County Police Department announced shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, that the agency has launched an investigation after three people were found inside a residence in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive in Springfield.

Few details have been released by investigators, though they noted that a gun wss found at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the Fairfax County Police Department.

