Annandale resident Marco Domingo Juarez is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led police to an unexpected discovery.

According to police, detectives on patrol in the area of Glen Carlyn Drive and Arglye Drive in Seven Corners spotted Juarez, who was already wanted, and took him into custody.

During the arrest, more than 250 suspected fentanyl pills and a stolen gun were recovered. Investigators say that detectives later seized an additional 9,200 fentanyl pills and a second stolen weapon from his Annandale home.

Juarez was charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I/II narcotic;

Unlawful possession of a firearm with narcotics;

Possession of stolen property;

Concealed weapon.

He's being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

