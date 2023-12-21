Thieves Busted Returning To Scene Of The Crime At Tysons Corner Center

Members of the Fairfax County Police Department were advised over the weekend by employees at Diesel inside Tysons Corner Center in McLean about a suspicious group who had previously made fraudulent purchases at the store weeks ago.

Detectives who are familiar with the case responded to the store, where they apprehended five people and recovered a USPS mail tote and three USPS post office box keys inside their vehicle.

Further investigation also led to the recovery of several stolen credit cards and a wallet that had been taken from someone shopping in the area.

Christopher Cole Jackson, 31, who has no fixed address, and Washington, DC residents Maurice Brooks, 24, and Adrian Wakil Ellerbe were among five arrested following the investigation, according to police.

Cole-Jackson was charged with:

Nine counts of credit card theft;

Seven counts of credit card fraud;

Two counts of identity theft;

Conspiring to commit credit card fraud;

Eluding;

Petit larceny.

Brooks was charged with one count each of conspiring to commit credit card fraud, possessing a fictitious ID, and one count of petit larceny;

Ellerbe was charged with four counts of credit card theft and conspiring to commit credit card fraud.

Two others have been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

