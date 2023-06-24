These Northern VA Natives Just Scored Spots Playing On US Women's Soccer Team

A pair of former first round picks from the region taking center stage.

Ashburn native Emily Fox, who will be a fresh 25 at the time of the event, and midfielder Andi Sullivan, 28, both made the cut.

The two join the defending champion US Women’s National team, which finalized its 23-woman roster this week.

Fox played one year for Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn before turning her attention to her travel squad, where she starred before becoming an all-American at the University of North Carolina.

She was the number one overall pick by Racing Louisville FC in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft before being traded earlier this year to the North Carolina Courage.

Fox has logged 28 caps with the National Team, recording one goal and an assist.

“A rising star at outside back for the USWNT, her speed and one-on-one abilities while defending or attacking have been shown to be top-class early in her international career,” scouts say.

Sullivan, who attended the South County High School and played for both the Bethesda Soccer Club and McLean Youth Soccer can also boast that she was the first overall pick, when she was chosen by the hometown Washington Spirit in the 2018 NWSL Draft, a team she has led to a league title.

She has been a part of the National Team since October 2016, making 44 appearances with three goals and five assists. Sullivan has also started in nearly a dozen games for the squad in the 2021 Olympics.

Officials noted that Sullivan “set career highs in a calendar year in 2022 with games played (15), starts (15) and minutes played (1,126), (and) scored one goal against Uzbekistan," as she continues her ascension among the talented roster.

Fox will be wearing number 23 and Sullivan 17 when they hit the field next month.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup begins on Sunday, July 20, when New Zealand and Norway lead off the event.

The USWNT will kick off its repeat bid the following day against Vietnam before scheduled Group Stage matches against the Netherlands (Wednesday, July 26), and Portugal (Tuesday, Aug. 1).

It concludes with the championship on Sunday, Aug. 20.

