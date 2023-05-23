Teen Hospitalized When Unlicensed Driver Slams School Bus In Spotsylvania: Police

The bus was carrying Massaponax High School students when it was struck by the woman in a 2000 Honda Civic, who failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lancaster Gate Road and Lancaster Ring Road around 2:30 p.m., Police Spokesman Troy Skebo said.

The bus was struck on the driver's side door area, sending a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Skebo said. Some other students were treated at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Honda driver was charged with driving with no operators license and failure to maintain control and reckless driving, and released on a summons.

