Suspicious Death Under Investigation Days After Body Found On Fairfax County Path, Police Say

Shortly after 3 p.m. on July 20, officers were called to the 9500 block of Route 29, when a walker found a man unresponsive in the area, "with obvious trauma to the body."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, July 22, investigators said that it is not believed to b a random act.

The victim is described as being a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, and the circumstances surrounding his death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.