Suspicious Death Under Investigation Days After Body Found On Fairfax County Path, Police Say

A homicide investigation is ongoing in Fairfax County days after a suspicious body was found on a path in Oakton on Saturday afternoon.

Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Shortly after 3 p.m. on July 20, officers were called to the 9500 block of Route 29, when a walker found a man unresponsive in the area, "with obvious trauma to the body." 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, July 22, investigators said that it is not believed to b a random act.

The victim is described as being a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, and the circumstances surrounding his death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

