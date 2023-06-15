'Super Drunk' Fairfax County Supervising Attorney Captured Refusing To Leave Bar (Video)

The incident involving Sutton, one of Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s top supervising attorneys, happened at Old Towne Sports Pub around 2 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

A secretary for Descano's office declined comment to Daily Voice Thursday morning, June 15.

In the 911 call obtained by Daily Voice, a caller at the pub tells dispatcher he was "not having an emergency" but requested an officer for a woman refusing to leave. The caller identified the subject to dispatchers as a Commonwealth's Attorney.

Bodycam footage shows Sutton leaning against a vehicle at the bar, arguing with one person who identified herself in the footage as her subordinate and Manassas officers.

A responding Manassas officer can be heard in the bodycam footage telling his boss that a person who works for the CA's office is "hammered, hammered drunk" and refusing to get in the car.

"She told the manager of the bar to go f--k himself... Now she can barely even walk she just fell into the car twice. She's refusing to leave... she's just being nasty."

At one point, Sutton tells the officer: "I’m just standing here, and super drunk, which is fine. Standing here.”

Police explained to Sutton in the footage that everyone just wanted her to get home safely. After more than 10 minutes of bargaining with authorities, Sutton got into the back of her friend's car and left. No charges were filed.

According to Sutton's LinkedIn page, she has held her current position since April 2021 and previously served as the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in Prince William County, from July 2012 to December 2019. Before taking office as the deputy Commonwealth's Attorney, she served as the Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in Fairfax County.

Sutton studied government and international politics at George Mason University before graduating from Florida State University College of Law in 2004. She went on to work as the Assistant State Attorney in Florida and apparently opened her own practice in 2011.

