Stickup Men Wanted After Daytime Convenience Store Armed Robbery In Fairfax County (Video)

The Fairfax County Police Department released video of two men who burst into Chantilly Check and Convenience Store armed with weapons at around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, officials say.

Police say that there was one person in the store at the time the two men came inside and ordered an employee to open a safe before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In the video, one man can be seen pulling out a weapon with a drum magazine in a reflective yellow jacket before a second masked man follows him into the store holding a bag.

There were no injuries reported and the two men fled on foot from the area with the money, and it is believed that one of the two had been inside the business hours earlier.

Video of the incident can be found here and here.

The armed robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or either suspect has been asked to contact the department's Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing option "5."

