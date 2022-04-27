James Madison Softball Standout Lauren Bernett Dies At 20

James Madison University softball standout Lauren Bernett died at 20 years old, confirmed in an announcement released by the university. A cause of death was not made public.

A sophomore catcher from McDonald, PA, Lauren was a key player in leading the women's softball team to the College World Series last year, the first in James Madison University history.

Lauren was a member of the National Honor Society with a biology major and plans to minor in pre-veterinary studies. She was the daughter of Scott and Kim Bernett.

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," JMU President Jonathan Alger, and JMU Director of Athletics, Jeff Bourne said.

"Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program.

"We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly."

"The JMU family is devastated to have lost one of our own," JMU Sports said on Instagram.

"All our love and support are with Lauren’s family, her @JMUSoftball community and all those who knew her."

The home softball game for Wednesday, April 27 has been canceled, according to the JMU Athletic Office.

