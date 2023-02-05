DC Native, Ex-NFL Player Vontae Davis Arrested For DUI

Washington DC native and former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested on a DUI charge following a Florida crash, according to arrest records and news reports.

Davis, 34, lost control of his Tesla and struck a parked pickup truck on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood early Saturday, Feb. 4, ESPN says citing a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact of the crash sent the pickup into a concrete barrier and struck its driver, who was standing outside of the vehicle, the outlet said citing police.

Meanwhile, Davis had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and was struggling to tay awake during an interview with a trooper, ESPN says citing the FHP.

Davis was being held on a $500 bond in Broward County for a first offense DUI charge, online records show.

Davis played football and ran track at Dunbar High School in Washington DC earning multiple honors and awards, including DC Gatorade Player of the Year.

A two-time Pro Bowl player, Davis bounced around the league, playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills after being drafted out of Illinois by the Miami Dolphins with the 25th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

He made news in 2018, while as a player with the Bills, he stated that he was “done” and took himself out of a game in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He later confirmed his retirement and did not play another NFL snap.

Davis is the younger brother of prolific former San Francisco 49er tight end Vernon Davis, who also starred at Dunbar High School playing on both sides of the ball for the Crimson Tide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.