Speeding Driver Killed Crashing Head-On Into Springfield Barrier

Police say that speed is likely a factor in a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead in Fairfax County on Sunday morning.

<p>Issac Garcia Mendoza was driving north on Backlick Road when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into the Fairfax County barrier.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Oxon Hill resident Issac Garcia Mendoza was the lone person killed when he lost control of his 2019 Nissan Rogue that struck the jersey barrier near the Old Keene Mill Road and Backlick Road in the area of Franconia and Springfield. 

Witnesses say that they saw Mendoza speeding north on Backlick Road before failing to turn onto Old Keene Mill Road, striking the barrier head-on, killing him. 

The initial investigation determined that speed is a probable factor in the crash, and detectives are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were also involved.

No additional information has been released by teh Fairfax County Police Department.

