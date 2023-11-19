Speeding Driver Killed Crashing Head-On Into Springfield Barrier

Oxon Hill resident Issac Garcia Mendoza was the lone person killed when he lost control of his 2019 Nissan Rogue that struck the jersey barrier near the Old Keene Mill Road and Backlick Road in the area of Franconia and Springfield.

Witnesses say that they saw Mendoza speeding north on Backlick Road before failing to turn onto Old Keene Mill Road, striking the barrier head-on, killing him.

The initial investigation determined that speed is a probable factor in the crash, and detectives are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were also involved.

No additional information has been released by teh Fairfax County Police Department.

