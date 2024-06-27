A Few Clouds 89°

Speed Racer Going 117 MPH Nabbed By Police In Fairfax County (Video)

A speeding driver caught on camera darting past traffic in a sports car found himself on the fast track to a jail cell after being busted by members of the Fairfax County Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
This week, a driver going 117 mph in a 55 mph zone on a Virginia highway 

Officers were eventually catch up to the white sports car, which pulled over without further incident.

"He's going to jail," one officer bluntly said inside a police cruiser. "That ... That was ridiculous." 

The driver - whose ID has not been released by the department - was cuffed, and his vehicle was towed away.

