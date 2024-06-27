Speed Racer Going 117 MPH Nabbed By Police In Fairfax County (Video)

This week, a driver going 117 mph in a 55 mph zone on a Virginia highway

Officers were eventually catch up to the white sports car, which pulled over without further incident.

"He's going to jail," one officer bluntly said inside a police cruiser. "That ... That was ridiculous."

The driver - whose ID has not been released by the department - was cuffed, and his vehicle was towed away.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.