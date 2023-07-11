Sexual Abuser Admits To Abducting Girl In At Gunpoint, Assaulting Her In Minivan

District resident Marquette Johnson, 42, will likely spend decades in prison after admitting to the harrowing kidnapping and sexual assault of a child who was on her way to school nearly a decade ago.

In November 2005, prosecutors said that Johnson abducted his victim at gunpoint in DC as she was walking to school, pointing the weapon at her and instructing her to get into the van or else he would kill her.

The child complied out of fear, and Johnson drove her to an alley in the 1300 block of Morris Road SE, where she was forced to get into the backseat of a minivan, where he sexually assaulted her.

When he was finished raping her, Johnson then drove his victim back to where he abducted her and "told her something to the effect of, 'See, I told you, you wouldn't miss school," according to the Department of Justice.

Once free, the 12-year-old reported what happened to a teacher and a Metropolitan Police Department officer assigned to her school.

Evidence led investigators straight to Johnson, and "additional DNA testing determined it was at least 87 quadrillion times more likely if the evidence originated" from Johnson than any other stranger who may have assaulted her.

When he is sentenced in September, Johnson is expected to receive a prison term of between 23 and 27 years in prison under his plea deal, prosecutors said.

Once he is released, he will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life wherever he lives or works.

