Mostly Cloudy with Haze 86°

SHARE

Sewage Spill Spoils Plans For Those Planning On Trip To Lake Accotink

A sewage spill has spoiled July Fourth Weekend plans for many in northern Virginia.

Lake Accotink
Lake Accotink Photo Credit: jimsohn1 Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The upstream spill closed Lake Accotink in Springfield out of an abundance of caution, the Fairfax County Wastewater Management Program announced.

"Out of an abundance of caution, immediate closure of lake activities is recommended for activities involving contact with the lake, such as swimming and fishing, as the water may be contaminated," the department said.

Bacterial testing of the water is underway, and results were expected to be released Saturday, July 1. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE