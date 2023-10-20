Serial Burglar From MD Found Inside McLean Business With Tools: PD

Keith Duncan, of Maryland, was found with the tools he used to carry out the burglaries, county police said.

He was arrested after authorities were called to the 8200 block of Greensboro Drive in McLean around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and he was inside the facility.

Duncan was found in possession of burglarious tools, including screwdrivers, and a collection of stolen property, police said. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and was released on a $1000 bond.

