Separate Rounds Of Thunderstorms Take Aim On Region

There will be scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday, June 22, which will be cooler with a high temperature in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service. About a quarter of an inch of precipitation is possible.

Conditions will then become more stormy starting on Friday, June 23, which will be warmer and more humid with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

Showers will once again be likely, and thunderstorms will be possible from the mid-afternoon through the evening. About three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible Friday.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, with showers and storms at times and high temperatures in the low 80s on both days.

