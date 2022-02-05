Woman Shot In VSU Dorm Days Before Graduation

A woman was shot at a freshman residence hall at Virginia State University's Petersburg campus Sunday, May 1, ABC News 8 reports.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at Quad 1 on Lee Street at 7:50 pm on May, 1, where they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound, according to both Chesterfield and University Police.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

The University has confirmed that the victim is not a student at the university, as reported by CBS News 6.

