Woman Shot In VSU Dorm Days Before Graduation

Annie DeVoe
VSU campus
VSU campus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman was shot at a freshman residence hall at Virginia State University's Petersburg campus Sunday, May 1, ABC News 8 reports.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at Quad 1 on Lee Street at 7:50 pm on May, 1, where they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound, according to both Chesterfield and University Police. 

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries, and the campus was placed on lockdown.

The University has confirmed that the victim is not a student at the university, as reported by CBS News 6.

