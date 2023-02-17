School Employee In VA Accused Of Assaulting Student In Fairfax County: Police

The monthlong investigation into an alleged assault involving a Fairfax County educator and student has led to charges for a school employee, authorities announced.

Fouzia Masood Khan, 59, of Springfield, an employee at Saratoga Elementary School has been charged with simple assault of a student by detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crime Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad.

Khan was reportedly an instructional assistant at the school.

It is alleged that in January, a school employee observed Khan dragging a student by the arm down the hall, and immediately reported the assault to school administrators, who notified the department.

Officials said that the investigation was launched on Friday, Jan. 13, leading to Khans arrest on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.