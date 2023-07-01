School Employee Arrested For Child Sexual Abuse Material In Fairfax County: Police

Aaron Matthew Betts, 32, of Rose Hill, is being held without bond after being caught following an investigation after the Fairfax County Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about an illicit video that was uploaded online.

Betts has been employed with the school district since September 2021, serving in multiple roles, including working with the intramural sports program.

“The material contained in the Cyber Tip appeared to come from the Internet and, at this time, detectives do not believe there is any involvement with FCPS students,” investigators said.

Police say that a complete investigation into Betts’ electronic devices is ongoing “to ensure the safety of (the) community.”

Following an investigation, a search warrant was executed in the 6300 block of Saddle Tree Drive in Rose Hill, leading to Betts’ arrest.

