Richmond Highway Fire

A major fire erupted in a pile of metal along Richmond Highway in Fairfax County on Sunday morning, May 5.

Richmond Highway fire May 5.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
Cecilia Levine
Firefighters were at the scene for hours, dousing hotspots as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

