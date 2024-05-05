Firefighters were at the scene for hours, dousing hotspots as of 11:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.
A major fire erupted in a pile of metal along Richmond Highway in Fairfax County on Sunday morning, May 5.
Firefighters were at the scene for hours, dousing hotspots as of 11:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE