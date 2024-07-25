Reston Woman, 26, Killed By Car On Leesburg Pike Was 'Hard Worker With Great Dreams'

Giomarie Davila-Ocasio walked into the westbound lanes of the roadway when she was struck by a 2016 Ford Explorer around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 in Great Falls, Fairfax County police said.

The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene but returned shortly after and Davila-Ocasio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash for Davila-Ocasio, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver, police said. Speed is still under investigation. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

A GoFundMe launched by Madeline Davenport for Giomarie's family raised more than $22,500 as of press time.

"[Giomarie] was a beautiful young lady, hard worker and with great dreams," the campaign says. "She brought so much joy and love to her mom and siblings."

