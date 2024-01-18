Reston Driver, 18, Dies Weeks After Fairfax Parkway Crash

Jose Armando Sanchez Aguilar, of Reston, was heading south on Fairfax County Parkway when he lost control of his 2011 Honda Civic, left the roadway, and struck the sound barrier wall just after 5 a.m., county police said.

Sanchez Aguilar was hospitalized with serious injuries and died on Jan. 17, county police said.

His passenger, a woman, was also transported to the hospital in conditions considered to be non-life threatening.

Speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

This is the first non-pedestrian-related vehicular fatality in the County in 2024. Year-to-date in 2023 there were two non-pedestrian-related vehicular fatalities.

