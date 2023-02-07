You Can Have Roger Mody's McLean Waterfront Mansion For $39M

Monumental Sports owner Roger Mody's mega-mansion has been listed for sale at $39 million according to Zillow listing.

The 33,000 square-foot McLean home known as The Cliffs overlooks the Potomac River and includes eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, according to the listing.

The expansive home also includes custom iron doors, quartz crystal wine cellar and wet bar, media room, salon that leads to a 22-car garage that doubles as a ballroom space, full-sized indoor basketball court, massive dining room, separate catering kitchen, and both an indoor and outdoor pool.

The mega-mansion also offers an ADA compliant elevator service that operates on three levels of the residence.

Mark Lowham of TTR Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent.

Mody's foundation, the Mody Foundation, provides athletic, educational and health-based funding for economically disadvantaged inner-city children, according to the Monumental Sports website.

