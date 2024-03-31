Range Rover Passengers Ejected, Seriously Hurt In I-66 Crash

A westbound Toyota Camry lost control, hit the right jersey wall, and then came to rest in the left travel lane around 3:45 a.m. in Fairfax County, State Police said. The crash caused the vehicle to lose power and go dark.

Moments later, a Range Rover traveling in the left travel lane was unable to avoid striking the Camry.

Two passengers in the Range Rover were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both of them were transported to area hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver and a third passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Camry was transported to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

