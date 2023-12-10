Police Standoff Reported After Man Assaulted Person With Bat In Fairfax County: Police

An alert was issued at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday night after officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to investigate an incident in the 6000 block of Bellview Drive in Bailey's Crossroads.

According to police, the man barricaded himself inside the home with a knife in his apartment after assaulting someone with a bat.

The victim suffered minor injuries, they say.

Local residents have been advised to avoid the area as the department negotiates with the man.

No additional information was provided by the police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

