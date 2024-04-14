Officers were called to the 900 block of First Place in Herndon just before noon when a woman called and said she'd been stabbed by her husband, Herndon police said.

The knife-wielding suspect approached arriving officers, prompting an officer to fire his service weapon, hitting the man in the upper body, authorities said.

Both the husband and wife were transported to Reston Hospital with critical injuries. The family’s dog also suffered a stab wounds and was taken by emergency personnel to an emergency vet clinic. It was not immediately clear how the dog suffered the stab wounds.

The female victim is in stable condition while the suspect was recovering from surgery in the ICU, authorities said. There was no update on the status of the dog.

The Herndon Police Department (HPD) is part of the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Chief Maggie DeBoard activated the CIRT, who is investigating this incident for the HPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.