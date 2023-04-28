Police K-9 Catches Crook In Fairfax County: Police

A man later identified as Clint Cook, of Fairfax, implied he had a gun when he worked his way around the counter of the Lee Highway Sunoco in Centreville around 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, county police said.

Cook demanded the clerk open the register, then fled on foot with the money. A K-9 Officer arrived on scene and saw Clint speaking with a Fairfax Connector bus driver in the commuter lot across the street from the Sunoco.

Clint boarded the bus which drove away. Responding officers obtained surveillance footage of the suspect which matched the description of the man who boarded the bus.

The K-9 officer obtained a bus number and officers responded to the 6400 block of Old Centreville Road, where Cook was seen by officers. Responding officers challenged Clint, who refused commands and mimicked drawing a firearm from his waistband, then ran from the officer.

A K-9 officer arrived on scene and deployed his partner. Officers were able to arrest Cook and recover the stolen money.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment before being taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detentions Center. Cook was charged with robbery and a petit larceny warrant out of Fairfax City was served. He was held without bond. No firearm was recovered.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.