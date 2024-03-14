Police ID Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Head-On Fairfax County Crash With Tesla

Fairfax Station resident Sidney Brooks has been identified by investigators as the person who was killed after crashing his Chevy Trailblazer into a Tesla shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway north of the intersection with Ox Road to investigate the two-vehicle crash.

Police say that Brooks was traveling north on Fairfax County Parkway in the southbound lanes when he struck the Tesla head-on.

Brooks was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Investigators made note that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the fatal crash, though speed remains under investigation.

The crash led to road closures in the area for several hours. It has since reopened.

There have now been nine traffic crash fatalities to date in 2024, up from three at the same time last year.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.