Police ID Virginia Man Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-95

A strange scene played out shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, when Virginia State Police troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash in Prince William County when a tractor-trailer and Infiniti collided in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Police say that the truck struck a pillar supporting the flyover ramp on I-95, which caused the trailer to tear open and lose its contents.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Caret resident Trenton Schnakenberg, was pronounced dead at the scene, though the driver of the Infiniti had other plans.

According to state police, while the driver was being treated by paramedics at the site of the crash, he left the ambulance and fled the area on foot. he has not been seen since.

Following the announcement of his death on Sunday, friends and family flooded social media with tributes for Schnakenberg.

The crash remains under investigation.

