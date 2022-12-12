Contact Us
Woman Rescued From Balcony Of Two-Alarm Hotel Fire In Virginia That Damaged 26 Rooms

Zak Failla
The fire left more than two dozen rooms at Quality Inn Central in Richmond uninhabitable.
The fire left more than two dozen rooms at Quality Inn Central in Richmond uninhabitable. Photo Credit: Facebook/Richmond Fire Department
More than two dozen hotel rooms are uninhabitable in Virginia after a fast-moving two-alarm fire tore through Quality Inn Central in Richmond on Sunday afternoon.

First responders from the Richmond Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 to the hotel on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, where there was a reported structure fire with smoke coming from the building.

A second alarm was struck shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, officials said, as a precautionary measure.

Officials say that crews were able to rescue one occupant of the hotel from the balcony of a second-floor unit, and forced entry to 26 rooms during their search of the top floors of the building.

The fire was deemed under control at 4:34 p.m., according to investigators.

No injuries were reported, though at least 26 units at the hotel were determined to be at least temporarily uninhabitable.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

