Woman Escapes Barricade Situation In Fairfax County, One Man In Custody, Police Say

No injuries were reported after a Virginia man barricaded himself inside a Fairfax County residence on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly after abducting a woman.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to the 4400 block of Island Place in Annandale, where there was a man barricaded inside a home who refused to come out.

According to police, the man threatened a woman - possibly his mother - who was able to escape the home, though he continued to steadfastly remain in place, prompting a heavy police response in the area.

The standoff took less than an hour to settle down, and officials say that the barricade situation was peacefully resolved by 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

No charges have been announced, and no information regarding the suspect or incident has been released by the police.

Some roads remained temporarily closed in the area as the investigation continues.

