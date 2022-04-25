Contact Us
Police & Fire

Virginia Mom Simply Won't Give Up On Finding Missing Daughter 6 Years Later

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Keeshae Jacobs
Keeshae Jacobs Photo Credit: Help Find Keeshae Jacobs Facebook

A Virginia mother is refusing to give up on the search for her daughter, nearly six years after her disappearance.

Toni Jacobs, of Richmond, is holding out hope for the return of her youngest child, Keeshae Jacobs, who went missing on Sept. 26, 2016.

"Loving, caring, loyal, spoiled rotten — to the core," Jacobs says in a video posted by the Richmond Police Department.

“Just like any other time, she decided to go with some friends and that she’d be home the next day. The next day came and I hadn’t heard from her or seen Keeshae since."

Jacobs founded the Keeshae Jacobs foundation to assist families with missing people of all ages. The foundation also acts as a platform to reach out to at-risk youth in an effort to prevent potentially dangerous situations from occurring.

On April 23, Jacobs held her fifth annual Missing Persons Awareness event, inspiring other families of missing persons to never give up hope on finding their loved ones.

Keeshae Jacobs’ story is featured in the HBO documentary series, Black and Missing. 

