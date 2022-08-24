Contact Us
Police & Fire

Video Released Of Suspect Sought For Burglarizing Northeast DC Business

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in reference to a burglary incident.
D.C. police have released a video of a burglary suspect.

On August 18, just before midnight, the suspect entered a business located in the 6000 block of Sligo Mill Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

He stole property and then fled the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or his whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099, authorities said.

Police said individuals with information could be eligible for a $1,000 reward. 

