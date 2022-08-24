Video Released Of Suspect Sought For Burglarizing Northeast DC Business

D.C. police have released a video of a burglary suspect.

On August 18, just before midnight, the suspect entered a business located in the 6000 block of Sligo Mill Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

He stole property and then fled the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or his whereabouts should contact police at 202-727-9099, authorities said.

Police said individuals with information could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.