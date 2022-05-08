Contact Us
VIDEO: One Rescued From Bedroom During Virginia House Fire

AJ Goldbloom
On Friday, August 5, at 3:06 a.m., units from FCFRD and the City of Alexandria Fire Department were dispatched for a house fire in 4900 block of Grafton Street in Lincolnia area.
Two of three occupants of a Lincolnia residence escaped a house fire on Friday, August 5, but one individual had to be rescued, officials said. 

At around 3 a.m., fire officials arrived in 4900 block of Grafton Street to put out a fire on the second floor and rescue the sole occupant who was trapped, according the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire, started by an electrical issue, caused about $9,000 worth of damages, though no one was harmed, authorities said.

