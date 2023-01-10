Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd

by Zak Failla & Cecilia Levine
Christian Rask Fauchald and Eric Bergevin.
Christian Rask Fauchald and Eric Bergevin. Photo Credit: Christian Rask Fauchald/Eric Bergevin Facebook

The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.

Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The plane became fully-engulfed in flames, sparking a treacherous brush fire, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Condolences surged for the duo on Facebook.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.