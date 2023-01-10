Victims Killed In Virginia Plane Crash ID'd

The two victims who perished in a plane crash over the weekend in Suffolk County have been identified as a pair of North Carolina men.

Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, both of Edenton, died when the small passenger plane they were in crash landed on California Road around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The plane became fully-engulfed in flames, sparking a treacherous brush fire, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Condolences surged for the duo on Facebook.

