Two Teens Killed, Third Hospitalized In Fairfax County Wreck (DEVELOPING)

Two teens have died, and a third is in critical condition following a two-car crash that involved pedestrians on Tuesday, June 7, in Fairfax County. Paramedics took six people to the hospital for treatment following the wreck.

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Oakton, Fairfax County police said in a tweet.

Maj. Eli Cory told WTOP that a BMW traveling south on Blake slammed into a Toyota 4Runner waiting to turn onto Five Oaks. The impact sent the BMW careening onto the sidewalk where three students from Oakton High School were standing. The car toppled mailboxes and knocked over a utility pole before it finally stopped.

Rescuers rushed the teens to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fairfax County police announced just before 5 p.m. that two of them had died.

Police said the driver of the BMW, who is also a teenager, and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Responders to them to the hospital.

Maj. Corey told WTOP that two other passengers in the BMW climbed out of the car after the crash and ran away.

Police still have the roads near that intersection blocked off as investigators go over the scene.

