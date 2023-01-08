Tractor-Trailer Fire Ties Up Traffic For Miles On I-495 In Fairfax County

Traffic was temporarily tied up on the I-495 Beltway in Fairfax County on Sunday afternoon when a tractor-trailer went up in flames after crashing near Georgetown Pike, according to officials.

First responders were called to the Outer Loop at Georgetown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames, forcing police to shut down several lanes on the busy roadway.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, as of 3:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, traffic was being routed around the scene of the truck fire through the Georgetown Pike on and off ramps with a queue into Maryland.

Traffic was backed up for nearly a mile-and-a-half, officials said. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Officials said that the driver of the tractor-trailer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

