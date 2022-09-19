Too Fast, Too Furious: Reckless Driver Clocked Going 136 MPH In Fairfax County

He can’t drive 55.

A speeding driver is facing potential jail time after being busted driving double the speed limit in Fairfax County.

An officer from the Sully District Station was able to track down a speeding driver who was clocked going 136 mph on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road over the weekend, officials said.

The driver is scheduled to make a court appearance in December for reckless driving following the speeding citation.

Officials said that if found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine, and a possible license suspension. The court appearance has been scheduled in Fairfax for Friday, Dec. 16.

