Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Too Fast, Too Furious: Reckless Driver Clocked Going 136 MPH In Fairfax County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The ticket was issued to the driver in Fairfax County.
The ticket was issued to the driver in Fairfax County. Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

He can’t drive 55.

A speeding driver is facing potential jail time after being busted driving double the speed limit in Fairfax County.

An officer from the Sully District Station was able to track down a speeding driver who was clocked going 136 mph on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road over the weekend, officials said.

The driver is scheduled to make a court appearance in December for reckless driving following the speeding citation.

Officials said that if found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine, and a possible license suspension. The court appearance has been scheduled in Fairfax for Friday, Dec. 16. 

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.