Too Fast, Too Furious: Reckless Driver Clocked Going 136 MPH In Fairfax County

He can’t drive 55.
A speeding driver is facing potential jail time after being busted driving double the speed limit in Fairfax County.
An officer from the Sully District Station was able to track down a speeding driver who was clocked going 136 mph on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road over the weekend, officials said.
The driver is scheduled to make a court appearance in December for reckless driving following the speeding citation.
Officials said that if found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine, and a possible license suspension. The court appearance has been scheduled in Fairfax for Friday, Dec. 16.
