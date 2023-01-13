Teen Friends Killed In Fairfax Crash Identified

Two teen best friends killed in a Fairfax County crash earlier this week have been identified.

Ashlyn Brotemarkle and Ariana Haftsavar, both 16, died when the driver of the Lexus SUV they were riding in lost control and went off the roadway on Lee Chapel Road, overturning onto its roof around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to authorities and the victims' loved ones.

One teen was extricated and hospitalized in serious condition while Haftsavar and Brotemarkle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to investigators, though alcohol is not.

Haftsavar's dad tells WUSA9 she was on her way back from SAT prep and had dreamed of being a lawyer. A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $10,600 as of Friday, Jan. 13.

Little information was released about Brotemarkle, who was remembered in a GoFundMe for her family as an only child.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.