Fairfax police have released photos of the suspect in a recent fatal accident in Falls Church.

On August 10, officers found an unidentified woman dead inside an apartment located at 2916 Willston Place.

A Hispanic man was allegedly seen running from the area.

The Fairfax County Police Department said anyone with information about this man's identity or whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

