Rider Dies After Crashing On Milled Section Of Asphalt In Fairfax: Police

A 63-year-old motorcycle driver died in a crash on a milled area of asphalt in Fairfax, police said.

Officers were investigating the incident, which occurred around 6:15 p.m. on June 29, when Brian Perry lost control of his 2007 Kawaski bike as he transitioned between paved and milled road, according to Fairfax County Police.

Perry was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on July 12, officials reported.

Police said they do not believe that alcohol and speed were factors in this incident.

Anyone with more information about this crash is asked to call the Fairfax Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

