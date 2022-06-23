Rapper Accused In Tysons Corner Mall Shooting Live Streams His Arrest: Police

The 22-year-old D.C.-based rapper accused of firing multiple shots inside the Tysons Corner Center Mall turned himself over to authorities this week. He live-streamed the event to his fans.

Noah Settles, who goes by the stage name No Savage, turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday night, June 22, Fairfax County police said. He shared the moment on Instagram Live.

Settles said little as he walked through the building flanked by family and friends, only making the sign of the cross and a heart with his hands during the minute-long video.

Police said Settles got into an argument with a group of men on the second floor of the Tysons Corner Center mall around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Moments later, he pulled out a handgun and fired three shots, causing chaos inside the busy shopping center.

Fairfax County Lieutenant Ryan Lazisky said three people were injured in the scramble to get out of the building.

Video posted on social media shows the argument before the shooting. Police said the dispute was gang-related.

Officials charged Settles with attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in a felony, police said.

Social media posts show scared shoppers rushing out of the building for safety.

