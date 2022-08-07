Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Hit By Several Cars And Killed In Franconia

Police released the name of the 24-year-old man who was hit by several cars and killed early Friday morning in Fairfax County.

Keith Thomas was walking along Richmond Highway near the on-ramp for Interstate 95 in Franconia just before 1:30 a.m. when a 2005 GMC Sierra crashed into him, the Fairfax County police said. The impact threw him into the road, where several other cars ran over him.

The truck driver stayed and called for help. Thomas died at the scene, police said.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Thomas is the 12th pedestrian hit and killed this year on Fairfax County roads, police said. That's up from 7 this time last year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.