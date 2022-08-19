Contact Us
Police & Fire

Pedestrian From Maryland Killed In Fairfax County Three-Car Collision

AJ Goldbloom
AJ Goldbloom
Police Lights
Police Lights Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A 62-year-old man from Maryland was killed while walking through a Fairfax parking lot, police said.

Sometime before 8:40 a.m. on August 18, two vehicles were traveling in the same lane on Wilson Boulevard, when they collided as they both attempted to change lanes, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

This caused one of the cars to go off the road and into an adjacent parking lot, where the driver struck and killed the pedestrian, Albert Sweat, officials said.

After hitting Sweat, the car continued onto a median and hit another car, before stopping in a mulch bed, authorities reported.

Sweat was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the drivers and passengers of the three vehicles involved were all unharmed, law enforcement said.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate this incident, but they did not initially believe speed or alcohol were factors.

