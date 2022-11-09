One Dead In Shooting At Fairfax County Home: Police

At least one person was dead after a shooting inside a Fairfax County home on Wednesday, Nov. 9, authorities confirmed.

Details remained scarce in the incident, which happened at a home on the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Fairfax County police said on Twitter around 6:50 p.m.

An unidentified man died at the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Detectives and a public information officer were responding to the scene.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

