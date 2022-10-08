New Details Emerge, Reward Offered For Information On Armed Kidnapping In DC

New details have emerged in connection to an armed kidnapping allegedly involving a DC man late last month, authorities say.

The suspect, who has been identified as Marquez Parker, 44, allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint around 3:40 a.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Metropolitan police.

Parker allegedly struck the woman with the firearm before forcing her into the vehicle.

Surveillance footage has been released showing Parker in hopes to locate him.

The vehicle in question has since been recovered and the victim was located.

Police believe that this incident was domestic.

Parker is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Kidnapping while Armed.

Anyone who has knowledge of this individual’s whereabouts should take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

