Naked Man Who Grabbed Woman On W&OD Trail Arrested: Police

Police have arrested the man who wasn't wearing pants when he grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Fairfax County last month.

Alfaro Rodriguez was charged with three counts of indecent exposure stemming from the incident the morning of Aug. 26 between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, county police said. The woman freed herself and called police.

It wasn't clear if the 42-year-old Herndon man had been involved in other incidents. Detectives believe Rodriguez may have exposed himself between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, 15, and 18 on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway.

Rodriguez was taken to the Adult Detention Center and remains held without bond.

The FCPD Major Crimes Cyber and Forensics Bureau, Herndon Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case or others possibly related can contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Community members residing in the area are asked to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.

