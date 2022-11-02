Murder Suspect Who Killed Maryland Teen, DC Father In Triple Summer Shooting Charged: Police

Police have apprehended a wanted 27-year-old shooter who allegedly killed an innocent bystander and a Maryland man in a summertime Southeast, DC triple shooting that left a third woman with critical injuries, the Metropolitan Police says.

Beysean Jones, of District Heights in Maryland, has been arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder by armed, investigators announced.

Southeast resident Tijuan Wilson, 41, a father of three who was shot in the presence of his children, according to NBC Washington, was among the victims who were shot in the 4300 block of 4th Street in Southeast on Wednesday, July 27, according to officials.

Prince George's County resident Ronald Brown, 19, of Oxon Hill, was also killed in the shooting.

The fatal incident began shortly before 10:30 p.m. on July 27, when officers responded to the area, to investigate reports of shots fired, police said. Upon arrival, they found the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics from DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services pronounced one of the men - they did not disclose which - dead at the scene “as he displayed no signs consistent with life."

The second man and the female victim were transported to a local hospital, where the former was later pronounced dead after being treated.

