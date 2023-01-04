Murder Suspect In Custody For Deadly New Year's Eve Shooting In Lorton, Police Say

A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has turned himself in following a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve in Fairfax County.

Woodbridge resident Robert Williams Peters, Jr. surrendered to police late on Tuesday, Jan. 3 following an investigation into the murder of Nahom Beyene, 42, on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Lorton, according to authorities.

Officers were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to the 9500 block of Unity Lane, where there was a report of a man - later identified as Beyene - who had been shot and killed in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say that they found Beyene’s body in the threshold of the doorway of the building with trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an extensive investigation into the shooting, police say that Peters was identified as the lead suspect, prompting him to turn himself in to police in Fairfax County, who charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators made note that Peters and Beyene knew each other, and the murder was not a random act of violence. The gun used in the shooting has also not been located.

